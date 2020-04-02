Carbon County Commission Discusses Funding for SEUHD Building Improvements

A public hearing was hosted in a particular fashion during the Wednesday evening Carbon County Commission meeting. Due to the practice of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, members of the public given a phone number that they were encouraged to call during the public hearing portion.

This public hearing was hosted in regard to the issuance of the municipal building authority of Carbon County lease revenue bonds in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $1,750,000 for the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) building improvements and related matters.

The SEUHD, which oversees the health of the community for Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, has its main office in Price.

With the increase over the years with the state’s expectations of the department, they continue to have to increase the size of their staff. Their existing building is on Main Street and they are out of room to expand. Through a partnership with the county, it was agreed upon that the department would switch buildings with the former Seventh District Courthouse.

Complications began to arise with the Community Impact Board (CIB) as they were unable to loan the money to the SEUHD. From there, the Carbon County Municipal Building Authority made the decision to go through with the funds, but the SEUHD would pay for the loan and the county would have no obligation to come up with those payments.

This is an effort to attempt to put the health department in a better building without any expense to Carbon County and no annual loan payments. The public hearing was closed as no calls came to the commissioners and the resolution was approved.