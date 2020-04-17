Carbon County Commissioners Welcome New Attorney Tristan Thomas

To kick off Wednesday’s Carbon County Commission meeting, Carbon County Attorney Christian Bryner took a moment to introduce Tristan Thomas, a newly-hired attorney in the county attorney’s office.

Thomas took the microphone from there, stating that he went to law school in Omaha, Neb. and upon graduating in 2018, he returned to the area and obtained a job with the court. He served as a clerk for the Seventh District Court for over one year.

From there, he applied and was hired on with the attorney’s office. For the most part, Thomas is originally from Utah. Even though his father was in the military and bumped around for a while, he grew up mostly in the Ogden area. Bryner then spoke again, stating that he was impressed that Thomas has already made a commitment to the local area by the time that he had applied for the position.

“I always am impressed when someone appreciates Carbon County,” Bryner stated.

He continued by stating that the attorney’s office is excited to have him. The commissioners then welcomed him aboard.