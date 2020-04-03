Carbon County Employee of the Month for April Announced

While Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes usually presents the Carbon County Employee of the Month, the commissioners took on the role on Wednesday evening as social distancing was practiced during the meeting.

This month, the honor was given to Nick Fister of the maintenance department. He was nominated by Shelly Wright and her staff at the Children’s Justice Center. A letter that was submitted by them was read by the commissioners, which stated Fister was nominated due to always finding a solution in a timely manner no matter what is broken or what the issue may be.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that in the year that he has been there, he has witnessed Fister respond in a very kind and accommodating way in whatever is needed.

Fister is credited as being very pleasant to be around and has the ability to fix almost anything that he is presented with. Fister was thanked and will be given his plaque to commemorate the moment.