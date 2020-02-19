CARBON COUNTY FAMILY SUPPORT AND CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTERS2020 ADVISORY BOARD SCHEDULE

February 25th 2020
Emery County Children’s Justice Center
910 Center Street
Castle Dale, UT 84513
12:00 p.m.
May 26th 2020
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center
80 South Fairgrounds Rd.
Price, UT 84501
12:00 p.m.
August 25th 2020
Emery County Children’s Justice Center
910 Center Street
Castle Dale, Utah 84513
12:00 p.m.
November 17th 2020
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center
80 South Fairgrounds Rd.
Price, UT 84501
12:00 p.m.
Published in the ETV News on February 19, 2020.