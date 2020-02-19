MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. CARBON COUNTY FAMILY SUPPORT AND CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTERS2020 ADVISORY BOARD SCHEDULE

CARBON COUNTY FAMILY SUPPORT AND CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTERS2020 ADVISORY BOARD SCHEDULE

February 25th 2020
Emery County Children’s Justice Center
910 Center Street
Castle Dale, UT  84513
12:00 p.m.

May 26th 2020
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center
80 South Fairgrounds Rd.
Price, UT  84501
12:00 p.m.

August 25th 2020
Emery County Children’s Justice Center
910 Center Street
Castle Dale, Utah  84513
12:00 p.m.

November 17th 2020
Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center
80 South Fairgrounds Rd.
Price, UT  84501
12:00 p.m.

Published in the ETV News on February 19, 2020.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox