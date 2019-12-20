Carbon County Mammoths Ice Hockey Club Coming to Carbon County

The Carbon County Commissioners were graced with an exciting presentation during their regularly scheduled Wednesday evening meeting on Dec. 18. This presentation regarded the creation of a local ice hockey league.

Megan Marshall was joined by her son and one of the prospective coaches of the league to discuss this with the commissioners. She stated that their main goal of visiting with them is to receive permission to use the ice pond at the fairgrounds. She informed the commissioners that they had been recruiting in different ways and have been working for nearly a year. They have been recruiting through social media, posting at the schools and more.

Currently, they have about 17 players between the ages of six and 18. The group is a nonprofit that is ran by volunteers and have given themselves the name “Carbon County Mammoths.”

Marshall stated that they are beginning as a club with nightly practices. Currently, they are working on a schedule to ensure that it is not too aggressive and are looking for different ways to shuttle to indoor rinks throughout the state as well.

As far as equipment goes, Marshall told the commissioners that it is understood that it is a high investment right away. With that in mind, for now, it is free to come and play. The volunteers have been paying out of pocket for the equipment. The commissioners questioned about coordinating with Carbon Recreation to ensure that schedules do not conflict. Other than that, they expressed that it is an exciting prospect.

The commissioners then approved the use of the rink for the club. For more information and to remain updated on the progression of the club, follow the Carbon County Mammoths on Facebook.