Carbon County Mammoths Take to the Ice *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

The Carbon County Commissioners were recently visited with a request for the newly-formed Carbon County Mammoth’s Hockey Club to use the ice pond at the county fairgrounds for practices.

The club was formed by Megan Marshall with her son and one of the coaches joining her at the meeting to present information on the club.

These practices recently began as the club met to hone their skills on the ice last week.

The nonprofit group, ran by volunteers, is catered to children between the ages of six and 18.