With caution in mind and the Governor’s recommendation to limit crowds to less than 100 healthy people, Carbon County has made the decision to postpone the Diamond Rio concert.

“Due to the COVID-19 scare, Diamond Rio has been postponed until further notice,” said Frank Ori, Carbon County Recreation Director. “The show will be rescheduled at a later date. If you have purchased tickets, save them, because the show will happen at another date.”