Carbon County Recreation Continues to Plan Despite COVID-19 Challenges

Due to COVID-19, Carbon County Recreation, Fairgrounds and Event Center has temporarily postponed all programs and events. However, residents are still able to register for all programs, including youth soccer, youth instructional volleyball, girls’ softball and T-ball.

“While it is unfortunate that we have been forced to postpone our programs due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting all parts of the world, we want the community members of Carbon County to know that when this ends, we will be here to continue our mission by providing lifelong learning and recreation programs to every resident of Carbon County,” said Frank Ori, the Director of Carbon County Recreation, Fairgrounds and Events.

Ori continued, “None of our programs have been cancelled. We are just postponing everything until we are safe to resume normal operations.”

Carbon County Recreation has been providing services to residents for over 30 years and staff looks forward to continuing regular operations as soon as possible, Ori explained.

To register for upcoming programs, please visit www.carbonrec.com. To schedule an event or for pricing on a future event at the event center, interested parties can call (435) 636-3702.

In addition to the postponements of recreation programs, Ori said that events within the event center have also seen changes.

“We are working with all of our staff and promoters to reschedule all of the events that have been postponed,” Ori said.

According to Ori, Diamond Rio is looking at a new performance date in late August or early September while the AJB Broadcasting Home and Garden show was rescheduled for mid-May. Additionally, the Friends of the NRA banquet was rescheduled for late May while the Charlie Daniels concert that was originally set for June has been pushed to Dec. 5.

“The only thing we have not been able to reschedule so far is the circus that was coming, but they are still working on a date,” Ori said. He also explained that he is working to bring David Archuletta to Carbon County to perform a holiday show.

“My staff is wonderful and continues to plan and work hard every day for the citizens of Carbon County,” Ori said. “I have no doubt in my mind that we will endure this worldwide pandemic. When it’s over, I want everyone to know that Carbon County Recreation, Fairgrounds and Event Center is here to take care of their every need. I’ve been involved with Carbon County Recreation since I was 17 years old. It’s not a job; it’s in my blood.”