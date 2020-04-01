Carbon County Sheriff Addresses COVID-19

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood. ETV News stock photo.

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

As we navigate these difficult and unprecedented times in our life, I would like to give you an update on the operations of the sheriff’s office. With the challenges of COVVID-19, we are adapting by following the social distancing guidelines and making some minor changes to our operations. We have allowed our support staff to work from home as much as possible and have closed our front office to walk-in traffic. If you have a need to meet with any sheriff’s office personnel, please call the front office at (435) 636-3251 and schedule an appointment. We will still provide the same professional response we always have with the addition of some measures to protect our community as well as our staff.



Please be careful with newly-arising scams that are popping up as a result of this pandemic. The scams range anywhere from the sale of protective gear to basic supplies. Just be careful and if it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam. Don’t give out any personal information over the phone, and if you feel like something is suspicious, please call your local law enforcement or banking institution.



I am hearing a lot of discussion about outdoor activities. It is okay to be outside and is actually encouraged to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Just remember to practice social distancing guidelines. Camping is still allowed within the county. If you have any questions about the public health order, please feel free to contact the Southeast Utah Health Department. Also, the governor issued a directive to the state to “stay safe, stay home.”



Keep in mind that our local businesses are open and ready to serve you. It is crucial during times like this to support those local businesses that have built our community. There are guidelines in place to protect those businesses as well as the folks that patronize them.



I want to thank our community for doing everything possible to mitigate the spread of this virus. I have been impressed in my travels to see the public out doing healthy activities and helping their fellow neighbor. I also want to take time to thank the tireless health care workers who have been preparing for any possible scenario that could hit our community. The amount of work by our health care professionals, emergency management, elected officials, community leaders and the public in general has been amazing and I feel that our community is prepared for the challenges that we may face.

I am proud of our community and honored to be a part of it. Stay positive and safe in your day-to-day travels. We, as a community, will get through these tough times. Please be considerate of your neighbors, friends and loved ones during this time of stress.