Carbon County Sheriff Talks Graduation, COVID-19

ETV News stock photo.

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

With all of the challenges we face in this day and time, I am in hopes that everyone is safe, healthy and wise.

We are into the month of May and I’m excited that summer is around the corner. With that said, it is getting close to graduation for our high school students. The sheriff’s office wants to congratulate our high school graduates for all of their hard work and accomplishments.

This is a great time in a young person’s life and our local law enforcement team wants to encourage our graduates to enjoy this time, but want to be sure they are acting responsibly while doing so. We are living in unprecedented times and must adapt to unique circumstances. I am asking for the seniors to plan their graduation activities around the governor’s guidelines. It is going to be different this year, but if we all work together and think outside of the box, we can honor our graduating seniors and still stay COVID-19 compliant.

I want to thank all of the hard-working committees and groups that have assisted in coming up with a solid plan for a graduation ceremony for the seniors this year. I must applaud the out-of-the-box thought process that will make this event happen and still remain within the governor’s guidelines. Nobody asked for this issue, but we seem to be playing the hand we are dealt with and as a community, we will overcome this pandemic.

I hope everyone has a great month of May and don’t forget to take the time to enjoy some time with your friends and family. Stay safe out there. It’s a true pleasure to serve this great community in the position of sheriff.