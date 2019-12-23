Carbon County Sheriff Warns of Holiday Scams

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

It’s that time of the year again and I want to take a minute to wish everyone a merry Christmas. As Christmas rapidly approaches, the sheriff’s office is staying busy.

There are a lot of holiday scams going around. If you receive a phone call requesting any personal information over the phone, do not provide it, even if it’s a phone number you think you recognize. Things to look for are people requesting your personal information, bank or credit card information, or someone asking you to deposit money in an account to claim your prize. Report all suspicious activities to your local law enforcement agency. Your local banking institution can assist you in scam recognition as well.

I would like to commend our local law enforcement agencies for participating in the Shop with a Cop program over the weekend. It is awesome to see our local agencies come together for such a good cause.

I want to encourage everyone to take time to enjoy family and friends for the holidays. I would encourage you to set your goals for the next year. A good guideline for goals is to set goals for your family, goals for your community and, last but not least, goals for yourself.

With the new snow coming in the next few days, I would encourage everyone playing in the backcountry to be aware of the avalanche danger. The mountainsides may not be stable with new snow piling on top of the old snow we already have. Be sure to have the proper gear and be safe when playing in the backcountry this time of the year. Also, know that it may not appear to be much snow in our high country, but trust me, there is a significant amount up there. I was in Harmon Canyon over the weekend and in places, the snow was over my knees.

Be sure to dress appropriately and let someone know where you are in the event you should get stuck or stranded. Cellular phones are great, but they can fail and it’s always nice to know where to start looking. Remember, search and rescue is happy to help, but don’t call them if you are only looking for a tow or to remove a stuck vehicle. These are functions that search and rescue cannot assist with. They will be happy to rescue you but cannot tow your vehicle.

I want to wish everyone safe travels during this holiday season and look forward to a prosperous new year for all of us.

We truly live in a great community. I would like to remind everyone to travel safely during this holiday season.