Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Commends Local Young Man

On Thursday afternoon, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced that a young citizen had gone above and beyond to assist the youth of Carbon County.

Sheriff Jeff Wood, along with the CCSO, stated that they wished to thank William “Will” Clark for his Eagle Scout Project, which was the donate 100 “Kid Kits for Cops” to local law enforcement agencies.

Clark worked tirelessly to create 100 cinch bags containing a small stuffed animal, snacks, a blanket, a coloring book and crayons. These kits will be delivered to all local law enforcement agencies.

The purpose of the kits is to give to children to assist in comforting them during difficult situations.

“Great job young man,” the CCSO commended.