Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Releases Information on 12-Year-Old Fatality

On Tuesday, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the child that died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday, May 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Carbon County deputies were dispatched to car verses motorcycle accident on Upper Miller Creek Road. Personnel from the Carbon County Ambulance and Wellington Fire attended to the victim, a 12-year-old boy. The victim was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After a thorough investigation was conducted, it has been determined that the child, Jaden Slama of Carbon County, was driving a dirt bike and traveling west on a dirt road to the east of Upper Miller Creek Road.

“He left the dirt road and entered Upper Miller Creek Road at the same time a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound. The driver saw him and attempted to slow down and move into the southbound lane to avoid a collision,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated. “However, the male driver on the dirt bike collided with the SUV and sustained fatal injuries.”

“Our heartfelt sympathy is with all involved in this tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office shared. “At this time, no citations have been issued. Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.”

A funeral service for Slama has been scheduled for Thursday, May 28 at Mitchell Funeral Home with interment at Cliffview Cemetery. He was born in Price on June 8, 2007 to Amber Hafer and AJ Ford. He was later adopted by his grandparents Jeffery and Connie Slama.

“Jaden’s most favorite thing to do was to ride his dirt bike every chance he got,” his obituary stated. “He would also check it and clean it before he would ride. Jaden would ride anything that had wheels. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together so he could see how they worked.”