Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement on Officer-Involved Shooting in Emery County

After a man died in Emery County following an altercation with an Emery County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead investigative role in the case.

“Following the Officer Involved Critical (OIC) Incident on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Carbon County has taken the lead investigative role,” the sheriff’s office released in a statement Tuesday morning. “Our detectives are actively investigating the incident. Out of respect for all involved, we will not be releasing more information until later in the week after the Christmas holiday. At this time, we would like the family of the deceased and the officers involved to know our heart-felt sympathies are with you during this difficult time.”

The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 5:15 p.m. when the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received information on a possible DUI driver.

“When the vehicle pulled over, a male driver exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun in the direction of the Emery County deputy,” Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared. “The male driver got back into the vehicle and the deputy initiated a pursuit as additional units were responding to assist.”

A trooper with the UHP was then able to deploy spikes on the vehicle being pursued. The male driver stopped a short time later while pursuing officers stopped behind the suspect vehicle.

“The male exited his vehicle and pointed the firearm in the officer’s direction,” shared UHP. “An Emery County deputy and UHP trooper involved in the pursuit fired their duty weapons, striking the male. Officers and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the male was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The name of the deceased male has not been released by authorities.