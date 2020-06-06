Carbon County Tourism Super Service Recipients Named for March, April and May

Due to the restrictions of gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carbon County Tourism was playing catch-up on its Tourism Super Service Awards on Wednesday evening at the regularly scheduled commission meeting.

These awards were presented, as always, by Tina Henrie, the county’s tourism specialist. While the award recipients are chosen at the monthly tourism board meetings, the nominations come from the community and those that visit the area. For the month of March, the recipient was Timothy Nielson of the Sports Page Bar inside of the Ramada.

Nielson was stated to be an amazing bartender that always makes sure to take very good care of the guests and answer questions about the area, assisting in any way that he is able to. Henrie also reported that the bar recently re-opened for business after closing due to COVID-19.

Next, for the month of April, the recipient was named as Colton World with Origins Fusion Grill. World is the co-owner of both Fatty’s in Castle Dale and Origins in Price with David Sorenson, who accepted the award for World. During the soft opening of Origins, it was noticed that World took time out of their very busy schedule to ensure that he visited with each table and spoke with customers about their experience.

Finally, for the month of May, Sherry Nehl with Juniper Pizza Cafe was named as the recipient. One big thing that stood out in regard to Nehl was when COVID-19 swept the nation and all were trying to figure out how to move forward, the cafe was one of the first locally that created online ordering. Furthermore, Nehl and the cafe even took time to do frequent deliveries to East Carbon for the residents in the area.

Each of these recipients were awarded with a certificate of appreciation as well as gift cards and coupons to various businesses and organizations within the area.