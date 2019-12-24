Carbon County Youngsters Gather Holiday Goods During Shop With a Cop

The Saturday before Christmas Day, Carbon County kiddos were welcomed to the annual Shop-With-a-Cop event. This program aims to ensure that children in the area are able to have presents under the tree on Dec. 25, whether these gifts are for themselves or others.

Around 35 to 40 local youth signed up for the program this year. Shop-With-a-Cop is made possible annually by grants received in order for purchases to be made and breakfast to be served. According to Price City Sargent Kelly Maynes, $5,300 was received in grants for 2019.

First, the youngsters were treated with a free breakfast with food from McDonalds served at the Tuscan. This breakfast gave the children the opportunity to sit and chat with members of local law enforcement preceding the shopping fun.

Following the breakfast, the children in attendance were invited to ride with the law enforcement officers in their vehicles as they made a parade through town into Walmart’s parking lot with sirens and lights blazing. Entering the store, the children’s eyes were alight with glee as they hurried through and chose a variety of presents.

Gift wrapping was also available, courtesy of local high school students.