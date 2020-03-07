Carbon County’s Excellent Archers Receive Recognition

A representative of the Utah Division of Natural Resources (DNR) visited Price on Thursday afternoon to recognize the top-scoring archers from Castle Heights Elementary (CHE) and Carbon High School (CHS).

Scores from the state competition were previously announced, with the schools throughout Carbon County scoring well in many of the categories.

A large number of students from CHE, including Team One, came in first place. With this scoring, the team will be heading to the next tier of competition. The nationals competition is slated to take place on April 24 and 25 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Castle Heights Elementary students were awarded with many individual plaques as well as two trophies that they will be able to proudly display for years to come.

However, CHE will not be the only school representing the county. CHS will also be traveling to nationals as they took second in the state competition. Makayla Scovill was named female grand champion and received a new Genesis bow with her trophy.

CHS competitor Alexis Chappell was bumped up to the first place honor for the female high school division.