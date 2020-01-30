Carbon Dominates Emery *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon-Emery rivalry game moved to Price on Thursday night in the form of girls’ basketball. Carbon started off the game hot outside and quickly took the lead. Emery struggled to get things going due to the Lady Dinos’ swarming defense. Carbon led 15-7 after one quarter.

There was a perpetuation in the second, with Carbon continuing to connect shots while keeping Emery in check. Coming out of half with the score favoring Carbon, 27-16, the Lady Dinos put any doubt to rest with a 9-0 run to lead by 20. Carbon had one of its most complete and dominating performances of the season and blew past Emery 49-36.

The Lady Spartans struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Baylee Jacobson had a game-high 13 points, all of which came in the second half. Emery fought hard, even when the game was out of reach. There are certainly some things to build on and grow from but the Lady Spartans might be running out of time.

On the other hand, the Lady Dinos had everything going tonight. They shot well from outside, midrange and in the post. They were aggressive on defense, forced turnovers, including a number of steals, and rebounded well. All in all, if Carbon can duplicate this performance, the Dinos will be a tough out come tournament time in two weeks.

Leading the way for the Dinos was Abbie Sacomanno, who was all over the court. She ended her night with 17 points with a number of steals and rebounds. Makenna Blanc added 10 points in the victory.

#5 Carbon (15-6, 6-2) has an pivotal region game against #2 Richfield (14-4, 5-1) at home on Tuesday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports. As for #6 Emery, the competition will not get easier. The Spartans (10-9, 3-5) will be on the road on Tuesday to face #1 South Sevier (17-1,5-1).

Photos by Dusty Butler