Carbon, Emery Counties Honor Many With Memorial Day Ceremonies

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop members of the community from honoring their loved ones on Memorial Day. Graves throughout Carbon and Emery counties were well adorned by friends and family while various ceremonies took place at community cemeteries to honor those who have passed,.

The Ferron American Legion Post #42 conducted Memorial Day ceremonies at Ferron, Molen and Clawson cemeteries on Monday in honor of Memorial Dayn while Huntington Post 73 American Legion conducted ceremonies in Elmo, Cleveland, Huntington and Lawrence. For Carbon County, ceremonies were conducted by the American Legion Price Post 3, DAV and VFW in Helper, both Price cemeteries, Wellington and East Carbon.

Clifford Snow, Commander of Post #42, conducted their ceremonies. Commander Ryan Quinn conducted the ceremonies for Post #73 while Commander David Jelin conducted the Carbon County ceremonies. Chaplain Sam Wilbanks offered an invocation for Post #42.

Well-versed speeches honoring those that had fallen were given at each ceremony. Many had musical numbers accompany the speeches while others had gun salutes. Following the musical numbers and/or salutes, “Taps” was performed while those that were in attendance placed their hands over their hearts and faced the American flag.