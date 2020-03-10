Carbon, Emery Meet on Diamond

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos and Spartans got together on Friday in Price for the first softball game of the season. Carbon started off the scoring in the bottom of the first after Emery walked the first two batters and then committed an error on a bunt. The Lady Dinos scratched across three runs before recording a hit in the contest.

In the second, Arilyn Allred hit a one-out double to left to get things going for the Spartans. Janessa Weston followed it up with an infield single to put runners on the corners. The Spartans then performed a gutsy double steal to plate their first run and make it 3-1. Brooke Moosman ended the threat for the Dinos, inducing a strikeout and ground out.

With the same score in the bottom of the third, Gianna Bruno got a hold of a 3-1 pitch and hammered it over the center field fence to make it 4-1. The game got away from the Spartans in the fifth as the Dinos’ bats came alive. Graycie Hansen and Amya Prettyman hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Lyndsey Madrigal then doubled with one out, driving home another run. Kennedy Nelson, Stevie Oman and Brooke Moosman all added RBI singles in the inning to extend it to 9-1. The Spartans had a pair of dropped third strikes in the sixth and again Carbon took advantage of the errors, scoring two more run to enforce the mercy rule, 11-1, over their rivals.

Bruno led the Dinos with two RBIs and went 2-4. Oman (2-2), Moosman (2-3), Hansen (2-3), Madrigal (2-4) and Prettyman (2-4) all recorded two hits for the Dinos as the team compiled 13 hits in the game. Moosman struck out five and gave up one earned run and two hits over two and two thirds innings on the mound. Tenley Madsen closed things out and got the win over three and one third innings of one-hit ball. She finished with six strikeouts.

The Spartans appeared rusty in the opener, managing just three hits and committing three errors. Emery and Carbon will meet each other two more times once the region schedule begins.

The Dinos (1-0) will continue their season at home against Manti on Tuesday at 3:30. That game will be broadcast on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.