Carbon Falls to #1 South Sevier *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Dinos welcomed the number one team in the state to Price on Tuesday night. Not only was it a marquee matchup, but it was also the first region game for both South Sevier and Carbon.

The Lady Dinos fell behind early but gained ground to close off the first quarter 11-9. South Sevier lengthened its lead in the second and went into halftime up 21-13. Carbon was never able to dismantle the Lady Rams’ game plan as they fed Kenzie Jones and Presley Chappell, their leading scorers. Jones finished with a game-high 20 points.

South Sevier put the game away in the third quarter with 18 points compared to Carbon’s nine. Carbon played its brand of basketball in the fourth quarter, coming up with steals and creating fast breaks. The Lady Dinos outscored South Sevier in the final period but it was too late. They fell to the Lady Rams 53-39.

Abbie Saccomanno and Makenna Blanc led the team in rebounds with nine and seven respectively. Saccomanno also had five assists and three steals while Diana Morley had a team-high 10 points.

#4 Carbon (9-5, 0-1) will have to rebound quickly as it takes on #5 Emery (7-5, 0-1) in the Spartan Center on Thursday. Catch all the action of the rivalry game live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.