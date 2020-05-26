Carbon Graduates Bid Farewell During Novel Ceremony *Photo Gallery*

In pure Dino fashion, the 2020 Carbon High School (CHS) graduates went out in style. The unique graduation ceremony, hosted on Thursday, gave the seniors a way to bid farewell to their high school days while still practicing the social distancing required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation ceremony was hosted on the school grounds. Students were encouraged to participate in the drive-by style celebration to receive their diplomas while teachers and other staff members lined the path with signs of congratulations and encouragement. The 2020 CHS valedictorian was Abbie Saccomanno. This year’s Salutatorians were James Bryner and Victoria Nelson.

The day following the ceremony, the students were gifted with a special graduation DVD that was produced for them to always have a way to remember their graduating year.