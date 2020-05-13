Carbon High School to Honor Graduating Seniors in a Special Way

In the wake of school closures nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, high schools in the area have been pushing to ensure that their graduating seniors are still honored.

For Carbon High School, this is taking place through a special DVD program that has been established for the students to enjoy. The recording will begin with the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” followed by a welcome from Michael K. Bera, Carbon High’s 2020 Senior Class President. Abbie Saccomanno, Valedictorian, will then give the graduation theme speech, which will be followed by the senior song by Bera.

Hailey Feichko and Shaleia Behling will introduce the speakers throughout the program. Following the song, Nicholas Olsen, Senior Class Vice President, will give the retrospective speech. Next will be the tribute to parent’s speech, performed by James Bryner, Salutatorian. Fellow Salutatorian, Victoria Nelson, will follow with the tribute to teacher’s speech. There will then be a virtual choir musical number followed by keynote speakers Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos and Carbon School District Superintendent Lance Hatch.

The DVD will also feature a “Halls of Carbon” rendition by the Carbon High choir, a senior video created by Olson and a teacher message to the graduates, recorded by Anthony Cilli.

Alongside the DVD, students will be invited to participate in a socially distant graduation ceremony on May 21 that will take place outside of the high school.