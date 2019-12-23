Carbon Participates in Manti Holiday Classic

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Dino wrestling team took a step forward with its performance at the Manti Holiday Classic over the weekend. Carbon gained a lot of experience during its nine duels. The Dinos went 4-5 in the tournament with wins against Milford (52-17), Monument Valley (66-6), San Juan (60-12) and Wayne (69-6). Their losses came against Richfield (54-28), West (54-30), Manti (48-36), Monticello (45-30) and North Summit (72-12).

A few Dino standouts were Bryce Judd (138), Ryelan Ferguson (120), Benny Blake (126) and Ridic Migliori (170). Judd went 6-1 in the tournament with four pins and two major decisions (15-2 and 18-10). Ferguson went 5-1 with five pins, wrestled up a class against Richfield and pinned his opponent in 18 seconds. Blake’s only loss was when he went up a class and he also recorded five pins with his fastest at 26 seconds. Migliori went 4-1 with four pins, three of which were under one minute.

The Dinos will continue to prepare for state duels on Jan. 3-4.