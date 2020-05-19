Carbon School Board Honors Employees With Yard Signs

During the April Carbon School Board Meeting, the board had a discussion in regard to the amazing responses of Carbon School District (CSD)’s employees when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information was received by the board regarding the delivery of meals as well as extraordinary efforts to educate students.

With these accomplishments in mind, the board wished to find a way to show their appreciation. Carbon School Board President Wayne Woodward had the idea to develop a “hero” lawn sign and deliver them to each employee’s home, which was quickly agreed upon by the rest of the board. District administration was asked to work on designing and ordering the signs and when they arrived, the board members picked up as many as 130 signs at a time to deliver. In total, 580 signs were obtained to deliver to yards, though some signs are still pending delivery to a lack of proper addresses.

At the May school board meeting, Superintendent Lance Hatch took time during the recognition portion of the meeting to thank the school board for their amazing efforts. Many employees took to social media to show off their signs, with one calling the district office, stating that they had never viewed themselves as a hero, but did now.