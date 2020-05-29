Carbon School District Announces 2020 Summer Lunch Schedule

As with many programs, events and organizations, the Carbon School District (CSD) Summer Lunch Program faced changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not wanting to leave any of their students or their families without a warm meal throughout the summer months, the district is plugging along with the program rather than cancelling it for the year. However, there will be a number of changes in order for the district to remain compliant with the recommendations set forth by the Center for Disease Control.

To ensure that social distancing is still manageable for attendees, seating will be arranged so that 50 people at a time will be allowed inside and 50 at a time will be allowed outside. There will also be a drive-thru option for parents that are stopping by and picking up. The summer lunch program will run from June 8 to Aug. 7 and all children and teens 18 and younger will eat free. Adult meals are offered for $4 each and baby food is available upon request.

Bruin Point Elementary will welcome visitors Monday through Friday. Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. and lunch will begin at noon. The same schedule is set forth for Creekview, Castle Heights and Sally Mauro elementary schools. In Wellington, the program will be featured at the Wellington City Park with the lunch beginning promptly at noon.

Those that have questions on the program or wish to have more information may call (35) 613-3133 or (435) 613-3143.