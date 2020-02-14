Carbon School District Determines Best Spellers

The Carbon School District spelling bee was hosted on Feb. 4 in the Carbon High School auditorium. Each school within the district had previously hosted their own school-wide bees in preparation for the big day and to choose which of their students would compete.

The grouping of students that were chosen to compete were then encouraged to study hard beforehand. The bee began at 10 a.m. and the students slowly, but surely, dwindled down as tricky words stumped many.

Finally, the winners were determined. Donavyn Prescott was triumphant in placing first. Prescott is a student at Castle Heights Elementary. In second place was Daxton Alley of Sally Mauro Elementary and Aly Bryner of Mont Harmon Middle School came in third.

Next, these students will gear up to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee. Regionals will take place at Green River High School on March 4.