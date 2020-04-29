Carbon School District Releases Important Statement for Elementary Students’ Grades

MenuMenu

The Carbon School District (CSD) took time on Tuesday afternoon to make an important announcement regarding the grades of all elementary school students within the district.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that have been set into place for over a month, students will not physically attend school for the remainder of the 2019-20 year. However, the announcement assured that all elementary school students will received passing (P) grades for all fourth quarter subjects.

The CSD continued by explaining that, in elementary schools, a P grade means that a student has successfully completed the quarter and is ready to move forward to the next grade. In conclusion, parents and guardians were encouraged to contact their student’s school with questions.
