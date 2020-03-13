Carbon School District Releases Statement on Dismissal

School Dismissal Public Announcement March 13, 2020

Schools will be dismissed Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

(This dismissal may be extended beyond March 27th if necessary.)

School dismissal means students will NOT report to school facilities. During a dismissal, students will still complete school work either virtually (electronically) or in packets. By providing educational opportunities through virtual means and through packets during this dismissal, we will not have to make up the days in the summer.

Teachers and other school employees will still report to school facilities as usual. There will be no expectations for students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 as teachers will use these two days to prepare virtual lessons and learning packets. Elementary school parents will pick up work packets from their individual schools any time during school hours on Wednesday, March 18.

● Please look for more information from your student’s individual school. Middle and high school students will work from Chromebooks beginning Wednesday, March 18.

● Students will need to check their email first thing on the morning of Wednesday, March 18 in order to access their classes.

● If you or someone you know does not have internet access, please see the press release from Emery Telcom found by clicking HERE. Emery Telcom’s generous offer is greatly appreciated.

School Breakfast and Lunch

● Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to regular bus stops beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing daily throughout the dismissal period.

● A plan is being developed for walking students. The plan for walking students will be posted on the district’s nutrition page as well as posted on each school’s website

● Students must be present to pick up their lunch.

● Breakfast and lunch will be free of charge to all children 18 and under

● Breakfast will be delivered to pick up locations and bus stops between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m..

● Lunch will be delivered to pick up locations and bus stops between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

● Information about school breakfast and lunch can be found on the district nutrition page.