Carbon Swim Competes at Uintah

Carbon was in Vernal on Wednesday to compete against Uintah, Union and others in the pool. Nicole Swasey was the only individual from Carbon to win first place. She did so in the 100 breast and dropped one second off her personal record.

Logan Odendahl, Emily Jespersen, Thalyn Lyman and Kacee Barrett were all part of the 200 free relay team that took first. Barrett grabbed 11 points on the day with her second place finish in the 500 free and third place finish in the 50 free.

The Lady Dinos took second with 94 points behind Uintah with 150. The boys’ team ended in third with 46 points behind Union (137) and Uintah (80).

Carbon will host the Last Chance Meet on Saturday before hosting regionals on Jan. 22.