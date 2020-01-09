Carbon Swim Hosts Gunnison and Millard *Photo Gallery*

Swim teams from Gunnison and Millard competed with Carbon in the pool on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Dinos’ relay teams were successful in winning the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free. Tyrca Jaramillo took the 200 free and 100 fly while Kacee Barrett also won two events in the 50 and 100 free. Sofia Crompton grabbed first in the 200 IM.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez ended on top in the 200 IM as did Matthew Torres in the 100 fly.

Ultimately, the Dinos fell to Millard, 136-68, with Gunnison in third at 47. The Lady Dinos won their meet with 120.5 points over Millard (99) and Gunnison (43.5).

The swim team will head down south to compete in the Cedar Invitational this weekend along with the Emery Spartans.