Carbon Tennis Competes at the North Sanpete Tournament

On Thursday, the Carbon High School boys’ tennis team traveled to compete in the North Sanpete Tournament. The boys began the day by facing off against Uintah.

In number one singles, Preston Condie was bested at 2-6, 0-6. Following him in number two singles was Leonard Livingston, who also fell to his opponent at 2-6, 0-6. Losses followed for the rest of the team as the number three singles, number one doubles and number two doubles all succumbed to losses as well.

The next game was against Manti, and while the team was able to secure at least one win, they still fell to their opponents at 1-4.

The final game of the tournament proved to be the lone victor for the boys. This match was against North Sanpete. The team saw three wins and two losses with Condie starting the day with number one singles and a victory of 7-5, 6-2. He was followed by Leonard Livingston with another win at 6-1, 7-5. Number three singles also saw a triumph as Jack Livingston came out on top at 6-2, 6-3.