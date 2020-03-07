Carbon Tennis Ready for Another Impressive Season

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Carbon High School boys’ tennis team is lacing up their shoes and working on their serve as the 2020 season approaches.

The team had an impressive 2019 season, earning win after win. The Dinos’ May 3 game against Gunnison Valley marked the fifth win in a row, prepping them for their great play at region, where their combined scoring was enough for them to finish in second overall.

Following that accomplishment, for the first time since 2011, every member from Carbon’s boys’ tennis team qualified for state. While the team did not win in the state championship, they were still commended for their impressive season.