CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT – NOTICE TO WATER USERS

Carbon Water Conservancy District has Scofield Reservoir Water Shares available for lease for the upcoming 2020 irrigation season. Shares are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $24.00 per share. Anyone leasing these shares for the 2020 season will have first right of refusal for the same number of shares at prevailing rates during the 2021 and 2022 irrigation seasons. Please contact Gordon at (435) 299-9756.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020.