Carbon’s Bats Go Dormant

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos had a tough week from the plate last week as they took on two 5A schools.

On Monday, Carbon traveled to face the Bountiful Braves. The Dinos gave up a run on an error in the first inning to go down 1-0. Jordan Fassat was strong on the mound with five strikeouts while only giving up two hits in four innings. Unfortunately, his defense did not help him out as two runs scored, both unearned. Tyler Wright closed out the game and went two innings with two hits, zero runs and two strikeouts.

The opposing pitcher, Mason Farr, was outstanding. He pitched a complete game shutout while striking out six. He only allowed four baserunners (three singles and one double) and earned the win as Bountiful took the pitchers’ duel 2-0.

Carbon’s offense continued to struggle on Tuesday in Provo. The Dinos only managed one hit in the contest. On the other hand, the Bulldogs had a steady attack of offense, scoring three runs in the first inning and two in the second, third and fourth innings. Provo went on to beat Carbon 9-0.