Carbonville Native Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Child

A Carbonville native was recently arrested by a member of the Price City Police Department (PCPD) following an investigation of an alleged accusation against him.

Robert Tucker, 55-years-old, was accused of inappropriately touching a local child. This child reportedly came forward to a family member with the information.

Officer Brandon Rigby was the reporting officer, who coordinated a forensic interview with associates at the Children’s Justice Center (CJC). Investigative information was confirmed, prompting Tucker to be contacted by Rigby. Allegedly, Tucker was cooperative in the interview and admitted to the elements of the crime. Subsequently, he was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Jail for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to court records, Tucker has been arrested twice previously. The first arrest was a drug offense while the second was for a prior case regarding sexual abuse of a child. This case was in 1994 in Weber County. Tucker was convicted on both charges.

The report has submitted to the Carbon County Attorney for formal screening. Tucker is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.