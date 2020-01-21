Careless Third Dooms Lady Spartans *Photo Gallery*

#1 South Sevier came into the Spartan Center on Tuesday night. The athletic Lady Ram, Kenzie Jones, went off and scored 13 of the team’s 18 first-quarter points. Emery trialed by six going into the second. The Lady Spartans stayed with the Lady Rams in the second quarter and trailed going into halftime, 29-23.

The wheels feel off in the third quarter as Emery made a number of consecutive turnovers. South Sevier took advantage and jumped way out in front. The Lady Rams took the quarter 24-8. By the time the Lady Spartans corrected the ship, it was too late. Emery fell 66-50.

Hailey Allred played a great game and finished with 18 points. Tambrie Tuttle also shot the ball well with 17. South Sevier’s Jones was the leading scorer on the night, however, with 32.

Emery (9-7, 2-3) will travel to play Richfield (13-4, 4-1) on Thursday. Catch all the action live on etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler