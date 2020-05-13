Caring Connections Offers Online Grief Support

Those that are grieving the death of someone close, or know of someone that may be, are able to take comfort in the online grief support group entitled Caring Connections.

While the loss of a close friend or family member is a powerful and emotional to experience, there are three elements that are said to assist in processing grief. These elements include gathering relevant information from a knowledgeable professional, talking to others about your loss and listening to others who have had similar experiences.

The online grief support group is an eight-week group that is available from the comfort of your own home and is led by Meranda Saccomano, who is a licensed clinical social worker. Caring Connections is free and open to all. Meetings will take place once a week beginning on Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

Following registration, those that wish to be part of the group will be sent a link to the meeting and the participant guide. Registration is conducted by emailing Saccomano at msaccomano@fourcorners.ws.