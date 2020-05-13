Castle Country Acting Company Cancels Summer Season

The Castle Country Acting Company announced on Monday that it will cancel the 2020 summer season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much discussion, we have decided to completely cancel this summer’s season of the Castle Country Acting Company,” the organization shared. “The safety of our actors and their families is our primary concern at this time.”

This summer, the Castle Country Acting Company was planning a production set in Paris during the Roaring 20s. While auditions were scheduled for May, opening night of the production was slated for July 30.

“We will miss all of our wonderful actors so much,” the organization shared in conclusion. “Our summer won’t be the same without your sweet faces. We love you all and hope to see you in the summer of 2021.”

To stay updated on the Castle Country Acting Company, follow the organization on Facebook.