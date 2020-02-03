Castle Dale Elementary Hosts School-Wide Spelling Bee

Castle Dale Elementary hosted its school-wide spelling bee on Friday. The students had studied hard and came to the bee prepared to spell their way to success.

A number of students succeeding in doing just that. The first through third grade spelling bee saw Kayla Powell in first place followed by Jaxton Smith in second and Irelynd White in third. All three of these students are third grade students at the school.

For the fourth through fifth grade spelling bee, Kolby Jensen took first place with Abigail Moulton in second place and Annika Magnuson in third. Each of these students are fifth graders.

These students will next advance to the district bee on Wednesday, Feb. 5.