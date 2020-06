Name of Student: Xanden Mangum

Mom’s Name: Ivy Mattson

Dad’s Name: Brennan Mangum

Favorite Food: Oatmeal-Banana Blueberry

Favorite Color: Blue

Favorite Book: Last Kids on Earth

What I Love: Family

What I Want to Be When I Grow Up: Mechanic

Favorite Part of School: Science

Hobbies: Playing video games

Favorite Movie: Dark Crystal