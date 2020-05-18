Castle Dale Hosts City Council Meeting Pandemic Style

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council meeting on Thursday began with a motion to open a public hearing for comments on the Urban Deer Control Plan for the city. There were no comments either online or in the council room, prompting the public hearing to close. The motion to adopt the ordinance was approved by the council.

The auditor’s report from Kimball and Roberts, which was conducted in June 2019, was then considered by the council. The problems found with the audit confirmed again that a depreciation schedule found on the software used by the city is inadequate. A discussion on changing software companies continued but no action or motion was taken. The auditor’s report was approved.

Next, donations in the amount of $200 each were approved for ETV News to support the promotion of local eateries as well as for the Emery High senior picture boards. It was also determined that some enhancement would be made to the posters hanging on the fence on Main Street for graduation night.

A tentative budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was given to each council member for review and a public hearing to receive comments will be held at the next council meeting on June 11. A motion was then made to use the money budgeted for the cancelled city celebration for lights at the new pickleball courts.

A resolution was also adopted to move six Utah Power and Light poles on both sides of Center Street north of Highway 29. This will allow the poles to be pulled back from the road and onto the property lines.

USU Extension Agent Rowe Zwahlen requested permission to use the lawn in front of the old city hall for turf grass experiments and trial plots. These trials will include different types of turf as well as different watering schedules and amounts for a number of years. Permission was granted.

To conclude, the Castle Dale City Council agreed to enter into an memorandum of understanding with Emery County to include the area of the city in the Emergency Management System Special Service District created by the county.