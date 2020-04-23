By Julie Johansen

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hit the city and county government offices yet as the sales tax and TRT (transient room taxes) are retroactive for at least a couple of months. In some cases, they are received only quarterly. The businesses that have been closed felt the impact immediately and the crunch will come to city and county government soon, as they rely on sales tax and some TRT funds.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the local area, Castle Dale City Mayor Danny Van Wagoner took a stand and pronounced “Castle Dale Strong.” This was soon followed by rainbows of hope and caring bear pictures appearing on city hall windows. This was catchy, and businesses and the Museum of the San Rafael soon adorned their windows to continue the theme.

Most cities have had to cancel their spring activities in order to follow the social distancing guidelines and limits on gatherings. Most Easter egg hunts were cancelled, although Ferron City handed distributed goodie bags to children in their cars as they passed the Mayor’s Park. Cities are hopeful that celebrations traditionally hosted later on in the year will still be on the schedule, but anything in the next 60 to 90 days will be questionable.

Some cities, along with the Emery County Commissioners, have used virtual meetings to conduct their business. However, the Southeast Utah Health Department is advising that some businesses and operations will reopen with strict requirements in doing so.