To prepare for the upcoming district spelling bee, Castle Heights Elementary hosted a spelling bee for the fourth and fifth grade students in December.

While there were many talented spellers that gave their all, three students were chosen in the end. These three top-spelling Knights will go on to compete in the district competition. These students included Morgan Donaldson, Tyler Larsen and Donavyn Prescott.

The district spelling bee is slated to take place in Price on Feb. 4.