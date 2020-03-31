Castle Valley Outdoors Makes Generous Donation to the DWR

As a way to prepare for future upland game opportunities and give back, Castle Valley Outdoors located in Emery County recently made a sizable donation.

This donation was a surplus of pheasants and chukars to the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). A total of 850 pheasants, both hens and roosters, as well as 490 chukars were donated. Aaron Bott, Conservation Outreach Manager of the DWR, remarked that this is an exceptional gift to the entire community.

“We wanted to make sure the public is aware of what the folks at Castle Valley Outdoors have done for all of us,” Bott concluded.