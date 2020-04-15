Castleview Hospital Clarifies COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Castleview Hospital Press Release
We know there is likely confusion due to what the media is reporting about testing and what you are experiencing in our community. We’d like to clarify.
Recently, media has reported that more testing is available to those who are experiencing only minor symptoms and that a physician order is not required for COVID-19 testing. Please understand that this mostly applies to areas in Utah that have drive-through testing sites. Unfortunately, this does NOT apply to our community at this time.
To get a COVID-19 test locally (in Carbon and Emery counties), call your physician if you are experiencing a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell. If you meet requirements for a COVID-19 test, your physician will provide you with an order to get tested.
Again, although media is reporting expanded criteria and more testing capabilities, our area still has limited tests available. Due to limited tests in our community, a physician’s order is required for all COVID-19 testing.
Thank you for your continued support as we navigate this pandemic together.