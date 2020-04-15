Castleview Hospital Clarifies COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Castleview Hospital Press Release

We know there is likely confusion due to what the media is reporting about testing and what you are experiencing in our community. We’d like to clarify.

Recently, media has reported that more testing is available to those who are experiencing only minor symptoms and that a physician order is not required for COVID-19 testing. Please understand that this mostly applies to areas in Utah that have drive-through testing sites. Unfortunately, this does NOT apply to our community at this time.