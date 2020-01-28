Castleview Hospital Named a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader

New recognition replaces Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate designation, honors hospital for its continued achievements in advancing quality and patient safety

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced Monday that it has been named a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, recognizing its continued efforts in transforming its culture of safety and achieving high standards of quality care, performance improvement and patient engagement. The designation replaces the hospital’s former recognition as a Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate.

“We are so proud of our team’s continued efforts to ensure that our patients and their families have the best possible care and experiences and are delighted to recognize their hard work with this new designation,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer of Castleview Hospital. “The culture of safety we have created here is strengthened every day through the commitment of our physicians and employees across all of our departments, and we look forward to continuing to advance how we deliver quality care close to home.”

Castleview Hospital was named a Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate in 2018 in recognition of achieving certain benchmarks in the LifePoint National Quality Program. The LifePoint National Quality program was developed by LifePoint Health in collaboration with Duke University Health System as a structured process for ensuring consistent, high standards of quality and patient safety. Following several years of successfully working together to create and implement the program, including Duke’s support in developing LifePoint’s quality resources, LifePoint will independently operate the National Quality Program moving forward. As a result of this change, hospitals that formerly received Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate designation to recognize their National Quality Program achievements will now be known as a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.

“We are delighted to recognize Castleview Hospital’s continued leadership in quality,” said Victor Giovanetti, FACHE, executive vice president, hospital operations for LifePoint Health. “Its ongoing efforts to drive improvements in quality, patient safety, and patient and family engagement are informing best practices across our system and directly advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

In addition to evaluating common quality care and patient safety metrics, the LifePoint National Quality Program focuses on foundational elements required to sustain quality care, including committed leadership, systems to ensure continuous performance and process improvement, and a culture dedicated to safety. LifePoint Health National Quality Leader status denotes those hospitals that achieve a broad range of criteria in each of these areas and demonstrate a capacity to continuously measure and improve the work they do.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves the community of Price and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center and has been designated as a Stroke Receiving Facility by the Utah State Department of Health. Castleview Hospital has been named a Top 100 Hospital seven times and is a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.