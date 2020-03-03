Castleview Hospital Named as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital was recently named to the top 20 rural and community hospitals by The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) out of 1,821 total rural community hospitals across the United States. Castleview accompanies only two other Utah hospitals on the list. This year marks the hospital’s third time being named a top 20 rural and community hospital in the past four years.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, this designation means even more to us,”said Greg Cook, chief executive officer at Castleview Hospital. “Being named a top 20 rural and community hospital is a direct result of the sustained passion and commitment our entire staff gives in serving our neighbors, friends and community. It is also indicative of the support we continue to receive from our community. This award is as much for them as it is the hospital.”

The designation is based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals were based on eight indices: quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, inpatient market share, outpatient market share, costs, charges and financial stability.

“We value the ongoing efforts and collaboration of our physicians, providers, staff and community,” stated Cook. “Castleview Hospital offers high quality care now, and plans to well into the future. This is a team effort because only by working together are we able to honor our mission to make communities healthier.”

The Castleview Hospital administration team has been invited to attend an awards ceremony at the NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit on May 21 in San Diego, CA where they will presented the award.

The top 20 rural and community hospital winners are (in alphabetical order):

AdventHealth Ottawa – Ottawa, Kan.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips – Bartlesville, Okla.

Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County – Two Rivers, Wis.

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital – Yankton, S.D.

Avera St. Luke’s Hospital – Aberdeen, S.D.

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital – Pierre, S.D.

Brookings Health System – Brookings, S.D.

Castleview Hospital – Price, Utah

Cedar City Hospital – Cedar City, Utah

Columbus Community Hospital – Columbus, Neb.

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers – Bryan, Ohio

Guadalupe County Hospital – Santa Rosa, N.M.

Major Health Partners – Shelbyville, Ind.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center – Jasper, Ind.

Prairie Lakes Healthcare System – Watertown, S.D.

Pratt Regional Medical Center – Pratt, Kan.

Sevier Valley Hospital – Richfield, Utah

Stillwater Medical Center – Stillwater, Okla.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton – Easton, Md.

Willamette Valley Medical Center – McMinnville, Ore.

About NRHA

The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals and health care service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About iVantage Health Analytics

iVantage Health Analytics, through proprietary analytics and modeling, helps health care organizations evaluate performance, identify opportunities for improvement and manage success. iVantage’s solutions are designed to be foundational utilities for health systems, community hospitals, rural providers and independent medical groups to manage their strategic, financial, operational and clinical performance. In 2015, iVantage was acquired by the Chartis Group. For more information, visit ivantagehealth.com.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.