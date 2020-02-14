Castleview Hospital Recognized by Chartis Center for Rural Health as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced Friday that it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH). This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2020.

“This achievement confirms the dedication of our physicians and staff to providing the highest quality care to our patients,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer at Castleview Hospital. “Our staff is passionate about helping those in the community because this is also their home and community. We are delivering care to our neighbors, friends and family. We take that responsibility seriously, which is why it’s an honor to have this recognition from the CCRH.”

Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Top 100 Hospital Resources:

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals. To learn more about the Chartis Center for Rural Health or to speak with someone regarding the INDEX and the Top 100, please email Billy Balfour at wbalfour@chartis.com.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, has been named a Top 100 Hospital seven times and is a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.