Castleview Hospital to Resume Elective and Non-Urgent Surgeries and Procedures on a Limited Basis

Process to resume procedures will be gradual, taking extra precautions to ensure safety of patients, employees

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced on Monday that it is taking the appropriate steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance, and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community. As of Monday, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare resources.

“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Greg Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Castleview Hospital. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Castleview Hospital has continued to carefully follow guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community, and evaluate supplies and resources, including personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.

The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure; check their temperature twice per day during this seven-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.

Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.

Castleview Hospital will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters our facilities, including employees and providers, and maintain a zero-visitor protocol in our hospital with the exception of surgery and ER. Those departments will be allowed one visitor if they choose. Our outpatient centers and practices will continue to restrict visitors beyond essential caregivers. These measures have had a positive impact on our ability to provide a safe environment, and we appreciate everyone’s support and cooperation. Also, they are aligned with the federal government’s guidelines for beginning to resume business.

As a reminder, if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the emergency room. If possible, tell the dispatch agent if your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a stroke designated facility, a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader and has been named a Top 100 and Top 20 rural and community hospital several times.